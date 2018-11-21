Cougars fall to Yellow Jackets in round two

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougar Football team made it to round two of the SCHSL AAAA Lower-State Playoffs — something no other team has accomplished since 2002.

Unfortunately, their journey ended Friday evening at the hands of the North Augusta Yellow Jackets in a 49-14 loss. The Cougars compiled 12 first downs and 264 total yards to North Augusta’s 27 first downs and 532 yards.

Edwardian Stansel was 15-33 for 198 yards, including two touchdowns passes and one interception. Shykem Chisolm had 121 yards receiving and scored twice. Trakell Murray rushed for 64 yards.

North Augusta scored first on a 28-yard pass with 5:37 left in the first quarter. On the next series, Chisolm ran in a 76-yard touchdown pass from Stansel (Lance Calcutt, kick) to tie the game with 4:29 on the clock. The Yellow Jackets answered with a 37-yard touchdown pass before the first quarter expired to take a 14-7 lead.

The Yellow Jackets rushed for touchdowns twice in the second quarter to give them a 28-7 advantage at the half. They tacked on two more rushing TD’s in the third quarter to give them a 42-7 lead. In the final quarter, they scored again before Chisolm reeled in a 15-yard pass (Jim Bailey, kick) for the final points of the playoff game.

“Although I am disappointed in the outcome of the game, I am really proud of how much our guys grew up this year,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “We are still a very young team, and I am proud of the way we were in so many games. I think we definitely made strides this year, and I look for that to continue. A couple of bounces of the ball here or there, and our record is more reflective of that — but, that is part of football. I am super proud that we won a playoff game, something that hasn’t happened around here in quite a while, and of how our guys always fought to the final play.”

“I’m proud of the job Coach Peeler, his staff, and our young men have done this season,” said Coach Leon Hammond. “Coming into the season, we were picked to finish last in our region, and not given a shot at the playoffs. Everyone around the program withstood the loss of 30 plus seniors, numerous injuries and various challenges throughout the season. Next year, the expectations will be even greater, as we return the majority of our playmakers on both sides of the ball. I look forward to their growth during the offseason, in preparation for the 2019 season.”

The Colleton County Cougars ended the 2018 season 4-7 overall and 1-2 in Region VII-AAAA.