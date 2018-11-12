Colleton’s veterans | Roy C. Stanfill
by The Press and Standard | November 12, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: November 9, 2018 at 11:20 am
Roy C. Stanfill served in the Army from 1968-1970. He attended basic training at Fort Jackson before attending school at Ft. Belviour, Va. He served in construction engineering in Germany for 18 months.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.