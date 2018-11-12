Colleton’s veterans | Pfc. Robert Lee Ison

Here in this cemetery in Belgium, an American soldier was laid to rest in December 1944 beside thousands of his fellow Americans. Each of the white crosses represents a man who left his family behind and went to defend their freedom. They were killed in action thousands of miles from home.

His dreams were snuffed out on Dec. 18, 1944 during the Battle of the Bulge. He was 35 years old and the father of four children. He paid the ultimate price to insure his family could live in freedom for the rest of their lives.

He would never see his children graduate from school or attend the prom. His children would grow up without his guidance and his love. The rest of their lives they will wonder “what if.” What if he had come home from the war and assumed his role as their father? How would their lives be changed? It is so strange to love and miss someone you have never met. It creates a love and appreciation for our country and the knowledge that freedom is never free.

You see, when a soldier dies, the heartache does not end at the funeral. There is a missing piece of life’s puzzle, and the empty feeling never goes away. His sacrifice took his life, but his family’s sacrifice will last a lifetime.

When you look at a veteran, you will never see what he has given to his country. The important thing to remember is he could be one of the crosses in the picture, but fate brought him home. Sometimes veterans feel guilty because they were spared from death while their buddy was killed. This is just a fraction of what a veteran is.

So all of you who fail to honor our veterans and appreciate our active duty men and women by not standing for our national anthem, I have a message for you. You are an ignorant moron who does not have clue about that freedom you claim as you kneel. You make your point by stepping on my pride and my flag. Your selfish excuse for your action is self-centered and misguided. One day, if your kind becomes the majority, I will laugh when you are thrown in prison for speaking up for your so-called rights. That will happen, NFL morons, when we veterans no longer care.

Noel Ison

Walterboro