Colleton Middle School holds career and job fair

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 10:55 am

Vendors that attended the 2018 career and job fair held last week at Colleton County Middle School included: SLED, Colleton County Fire-Rescue, LaTrice D. Ferguson School of Nursing Assistants, SPAWAR, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Pruitt Health, PRTC, Colleton County Library, Coastal Kids Dental and Braces, Colleton County Sheriff Office, Amedisys Hospice, Walterboro Police Department, Colleton Medical Center, Beat 2aT Beauty, Transformation, Tressie’s Tresse Salon, BlueChoice, Fresenius Medical, Bling Warrior Boutique, S. C. Forestry Commission, S.C. Dept. of Social Services, Coastal Electric Coop, Perfect Image, Walterboro Fire Department, Advance America, Hair Magic Salon Studio, Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center. Tina Warren and Charlene B. Williams were in charge of the event.