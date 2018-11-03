Colleton farmers eligible for USDA disaster assistance

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 12:58 pm

Colleton County is eligible for USDA assistance as a result of a Presidential Disaster Declaration for six primary counties in South Carolina, announced Boone S. Peeler, SEO of the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA).

The disaster designation is a result of losses caused by Hurricane Florence that occurred from Sept. 8 through Oct. 8. The decision makes all qualified farm operators in the designated areas eligible for low-interest emergency (EM) loans from USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA).

The disaster areas were designated on Oct. 16. All qualified farm operators in the designated counties are eligible for EM loans, providing eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the emergency loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from adversity.

USDA has also made other programs available to assist farmers and ranchers, including the Federal Crop Insurance and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program.

Interested farmers may contact their local USDA Service Centers for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at: http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov or by calling the Colleton County FSA office, 843-549-1821.