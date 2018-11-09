Colleton County School District’s superintendent passes evaluation

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 11:17 am

The members of the Colleton School District Board came out of an executive session during a special meeting Nov. 1 and gave School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster a passing grade.

The members of the school board conducted a series of special meetings in recent weeks as they took on their annual task of rating Dr. Foster’s performance.

“There was a lot of discussion,” School Board Chairman Charles Murdaugh said.

Murdaugh said there was “a lot of back and forth” as board members undertook the assessment.

With the board’s approval of Dr. Foster’s performance in the past year, members approved extending his contact with the school district for one year through June 30, 2021. He also received a two-percent increase in salary. Foster received a one-year contract extension and a two-percent salary increase following his last performance evaluation in the fall of 2017.