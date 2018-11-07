Coastal Kids holds grand opening

Coastal Kids Dental and Braces and Coastal Family Orthodontics held its grand opening carnival party Sunday Nov. 4 at the new building at 2126 Bells Hwy. in the Walmart Shopping Center. Activities include a jump castle, face painting, a fire truck, an appearance by Mr. Tooth, food, a free braces giveaway and drawing for prizes donated by local businesses. Pictured below are Walterboro-Colleton County Chamber of Commerce President Jeremy Ware with Dr. Patrick McGarity, Dr. Jason Latham, Kimber Freeman, Dorothy Dixon and Pilar Waits.