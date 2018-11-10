CMC staff decorates pumpkins for Halloween

The staff at Colleton Medical Center showed its creative side on Halloween by participating in a Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Each department was asked to carve, or decorate a pumpkin and they were judged based on creativity, theme and scariness.

Everyone enjoyed seeing the display set up in the café and judging was not easy, as the entries were all exceptional. Employees also dressed up in a variety of Halloween-themed costumes and administration gave out candy.

“We work really hard at Colleton Medical Center, but try to have fun too. The staff always steps up and participates in our events and it makes for a wonderful environment across the facility.” said Heather Simmons, HR Coordinator.