City to get state recognition at awards ceremony on Nov. 26

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 11:27 am

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The Brand Leader, will present the 2018 S.C. Branded Awards on Nov. 26 at The Sanctuary Hotel on Kiawah Island.

The City of Walterboro was one of two finalists in the Hometown S.C. award category. The City of Aiken won the award; the Town of Mt. Pleasant was the other finalist.

The S.C. Branded Awards honor local initiatives, locations, products, and events that make up the brand that is South Carolina.

“Our winners and finalists represent the best products and services that our state has to offer,” said Ted Pitts, S.C. Chamber president and CEO. “The companies are advancing the state in areas of economic development, community engagement, environmental stewardship and more.”