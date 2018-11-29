City investigating possible arson

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 2:18 pm

A fire that heavily damaged a Carn Street residence the morning of Nov. 21 is being investigated as a possible arson.

Members of the Walterboro Fire Department were sent to the home at 314 Carn St. at 6:44 a.m., and the first units on the scene reported smoke and flame showing at the rear of the residence.

As additional firefighters were responding to the call of an active structure fire, the first firefighters on the scene assessed the situation with one beginning an exterior attack of the flames while a second firefighter, working with members of the city’s police department, established a water supply to battle the flames.

While two attack teams battled the fire from the exterior, another attack team went inside the residence to take on the flames in the attic.

Firefighters began cutting holes in the structure’s roof to vent the smoke and give them better access to the flames in the attic.

While firefighters were working on extinguishing the hot spots after the flames had been brought under control, the owner of the residence suggested that the fire might have been intentionally set.

Firefighters came to believe that the fire apparently started in the garbage cans located at the rear of the house. A check with the first fire units on the scene confirmed that the garbage cans were on fire when they arrived.

Firefighters alerted the police department that the fire appeared to be arson and a city detective came to the scene to begin an investigation. The fire department also notified the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and a SLED arson investigator was assigned.

City fire units were on the scene for approximately three hours.