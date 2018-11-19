Christmas parade, tree lighting to be Sunday Dec. 2

Last Updated: November 15, 2018 at 10:57 am

The annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade will be Sunday Dec. 2. Residents may bring a remembrance ornament to be hung on the city’s Christmas tree by members of city council and the Walterboro Fire Department during the tree lighting ceremony at Walterboro City Hall at 5 p.m. (Ornaments can be reclaimed after Jan. 1.) The Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m. For information call 843-782-1010.