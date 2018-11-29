Christmas comes to Colleton this weekend

Last Updated: November 27, 2018 at 4:08 pm

Walterboro will usher in the Christmas Season this weekend.

The welcoming weekend will be capped off with the annual lighted Christmas Parade in the downtown area beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Walterboro Director of Tourism Christan Spires says she expects over 40 units to participate in the parade, which will feature lighted floats and the Band of Blue Marching Band.

Spires reports that city employees have installed four Christmas trees at the waterfall. A mailing station for children to send their letters to Santa will also be at the waterfall on East Washington Street.

The parade will immediately follow the annual lighting of the community Christmas tree that Walterboro Fire Department personnel installed at the front of City Hall on Hampton Street.

Residents are once again invited to bring an ornament to the lighting ceremony and place it on the tree in honor of a loved one.

The Northside Honors Chorus will perform at the ceremony, which will begin at 5 p.m.

Holiday Tour of Homes

The members of the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society will host the annual Holiday Tour of Homes Dec. 2.

Those participating in the tour can visit the seven decorated homes in any order.

The event will be capped off with a reception at the Bedon-Lucas House from 3-5 p.m.

Tickets for the tour are $30 for CHAPS members and $35 for non-members. Tickets are available on-line at the organization’s website, cchaps.com, or by calling the CCHAPS office at 843-549-9633.

Teddy Bear Breakfast

Holiday Storytime

The Colleton Museum and Farmers Market will be getting into the Christmas spirit with two events for children.

On Saturday Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., the museum will host its third annual Teddy Bear Breakfast. Space is limited and reservations can be made by calling 843-549-2303. The price is $15 for one child and one adult. A second child can attend for an additional $8. An adult must accompany children.

The weekend kicks off Friday Nov. 30 with a Holiday Story Time and Sing-A-Long for preschoolers at the museum beginning at 10 a.m. Colleton Memorial Library Children’s Library Shiela Keaise will be on hand to read the children Christmas stories.