Charter school accepting applications for next year

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 12:50 pm

Sammy Hiott has 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. And he has watched almost all of them leave Colleton County because of the schools, he said.

So he decided to try to do something about it. He’s working to establish Leadership Technology Charter School, which will hopefully open in the fall of 2020 with 300 students in grades K4-9.

The school is still in the development stage — he’s currently collecting a student database (age, contact information, etc.) to get interested students enrolled and working to recruit volunteers. He’s also scouting for a suitable location for the school, which will operate independently of the county school district.

Hiott has done this before — he spent 12 years with the Charleston County District 12 board of trustees and helped with the charter board for Lowcountry Leadership, a similar school in Hollywood.

The school will be run by its board of directors.

The teachers will be paid at or near the state guidelines but will have an easier job because they won’t have to deal with discipline issues, he said.

For the students, it will be a privilege for them to attend, he said. “We’re not obligated to keep them” if they become a problem.

The school will feature project-based learning, aligned with the S.C. Academic and Core Curriculum Standards. Quarterly focus will be on regular classes plus Lowcountry regional awareness, environmental issues and stewardship, the arts and debate/collaborate/negotiate.

Basic to each of these goals is the development in each student to be an independent thinker and learner who through self-assessment discover successful strategies for learning. S.C. standardized testing will also be used to measure and assess accomplishment of academic goals and objectives.

Hiott hopes that the school will quickly expand to offer grades 10-12. “There’s so much technology in education, it may be possible for them to do their core curriculum online,” he said, and get their S.C. high school diplomas.

He also wants to look at offering dual credits for the senior school and wants to work with local industries to find their needs so students will know what local manufacturers want in employees. “I hope we can change the concept here so people don’t have to drive 50 miles for a good job,” Hiott said.

The school is state-funded, so there is no cost for students or their families.

“It’s just another option for betterment of the community all around,” he said. “At this point, I’d like to be an arm-chair coach and see this get up and going.”

For more information, contact Hiott at 843-635-0502 or email aautorec@aol.com.