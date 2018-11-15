Cell phone problems delay fire alert

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 10:14 am

Although a Colleton County Fire-Rescue station was located two blocks away, delays in alerting fire personnel to a fire in a Bennetts Point home allowed the flames to race through the doublewide mobile home in the early morning hours of Nov. 11.

The Hannahan Lane resident, using his cell phone make the 911 call shortly before 2 a.m., found his signal hitting cell towers in neighboring counties. The emergency call for assistance went into the emergency dispatch centers in Beaufort and Charleston counties before he was put in contact with Colleton County’s E-911 dispatchers.

To ward off the early morning chill, the man said he started a fire in his fireplace. He later noticed fire in the attic and flames going through the roof.

When firefighters from the Bennetts Point station finally arrived, the home was fully involved.

Crews deployed multiple hand lines to combat the fire and put out the burning grass as flames spread through the yard, endangering the mobile home next door.

The home was completely destroyed. Both men in the residence escaped without injury.

A second alarm for tenders for water supply was issued, and one responded from Walterboro, 32 miles away. The home was located near the Bennetts Point boat landing, nearly 16 miles from the ACE Basin Parkway.

Firefighters were on the scene for four hours.