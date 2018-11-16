Celebrating veterans

Annual Veterans’ Day Parade held downtown Sunday.

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County annual Veterans’ Day Parade was held Sunday Nov. 11 in downtown Walterboro. Sponsored by the Colleton County Veterans Council, this year’s parade not only honored our local veterans for their service, but their families and their caregivers.

“We are pleased to come together to honor the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” said Bubba Trippe, who served as a judge in Sunday’s parade. Other judges included Patricia Grant and Donald Davis, and parade emcee was Jeffery Musgrave.

First place in the float competition was captured by the Boy Scout Troop 686. Second place was the VFW Post 12102 and third place went to the Colleton County NJROTC Cadets.

Grand marshals were Paul Pye, Billie Shoupe, Catherine Fanchette, Leatha Pratt and Ashleigh Cook, all family caregivers for veterans.

Other participants were Veterans Victory House, Air Force Veterans Ron Evans and Steve Cinader, Colleton County Honor Guard, Colleton County Council members, Walterboro Elks Lodge 1988 veterans, Warehouse Dancers, city police and sheriff’s cars, Sam Hiott and Korean War jeep, Mayor Bill Young, Walterboro City Council, Colleton Library Bookmobile, Bernie Gahagan’s Tuskegee airplane replica, Rice Festival, Heritage Trust, Gar Linder and McClure’s Towing, Band of Blue, Girl Scout Troop 4203, Welch Creek Baptist Church, Colleton Veterans Council, Big Duke’s Motorcycles and Colleton Fire-Rescue.