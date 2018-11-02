CCMS Fall Festival held

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 12:38 pm

Colleton County Middle School recognized students in a special PBIS event that was held October 18th, 2018. The PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) Committee organized a Fall Festival Event for students who have excelled in the classroom and met all behavior expectations for the first nine week period.

CCMS had nearly 1,200 students eligible to enjoy the first PBIS event. This event was completely free to students, who could earn tickets for a special caramel apple station or concessions. During the festival, students enjoyed 16 different activities organized and run by members of the PBIS Committee. Students also enjoyed an hour-long dodge-ball tournament between homerooms. CCMS teachers also spent an hour doing an extended “Family Time,” where teachers and students sit in a circle and discuss important issues facing students, the school and the community.

Colleton County Middle School has adapted a new motto for the 2018-2019 school year. We will ‘Imagine, Believe and Achieve’ throughout the school year,” said Principal Lauren Behie. “We are looking forward to a great year celebrating all the amazing things we have going on at CCMS.”

In addition to adopting a new motto and vision for CCMS, the PBIS Committee established R.O.A.R behavior expectations: Respect, Organization, Accountability and Responsibility are the four behavior focuses for CCMS throughout the school year. Teachers and staff have focused on building these characteristics in middle school students and have defined how these expectations look in the classroom, buses, hallways, cafeteria and during assemblies. These expectations are posted throughout the building and are in every classroom. “We will continue to recognize our students’ growth in these areas, as well as academics throughout the school year,” Behie said.

Those who would like to donate or volunteer to help CCMS celebrate student achievement throughout the year, please contact CCMS principal Lauren Behie, lbehie@colleton.k12.sc.us.

The PBIS Committee members include Uirica Bodison, Travis Caldwell, Lynne Davis, Erica Erwin, Keeley Farris, Edward Jones, Jake Jacobs, Sarah Keith, Samantha Klie, Taylor Lattimore, Jane McRoy, Jerry Schexnayder, Jordan Scull, Gary Stroupe, Tiffany Taylor, Tara Waters, and Danielle VanHulst. These team members meet regularly to discuss the climate and culture of the school and welcome input of community members. The next meeting will be Nov. 14 in the CCMS mini-auditorium.