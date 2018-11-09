CCHS singers attend arts festival

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 11:19 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Singers, a division of the choral department directed by Stephanie Drawdy, participated in the 2018 Vocal and Piano Arts Festival held at the Horton School of Music at Charleston Southern University Oct. 15 in Lightsey Chapel Auditorium. After completing lessons with CSU faculty, two CCHS seniors Maya DeSantis and Laura Lucas were selected to the master’s class and went on to perform two of the three designated solos in the evening concert.

DeSantis, mezzo-soprano, performed “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl by Jule Styne. Lucas, soprano, gave a rendition of “Tu lo sai” by Guiuseppe Torelli.

The CCHS Singers performed the opening selections of the program with Drawdy serving as the conductor.

The following CCHS Singers attended the festival: Laura Lucas, Maya DeSantis, Tshawnia Griffin, Angie Stephens, Camden Segura, Alexa Farnsworth, Emma Kate Bell, Jaqwain Smalls, Joshua Jones, Emmanuel Joyner, Karon Buckner, Blaine Cook, Thomas Warren, Rett Collins, Hannah Smith, Anne Mathis Thomas, McKenna Beach, Kendell Bell, Dalton Moore, Elise Walker, Lance Calcutt, Thomas Frank, Susanna Seigler, Matilyn Griffin, Bryanna Rhoney, Dalton Moore, D’Andre Hicks, Kelly Ladson and Shia Young.