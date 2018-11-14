Catching-up on Indian Fever

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 11:34 am

By CINDY CROSBY

USC-Salk basketball kicked off the 2018-19 season, participating in a season opening tournament held Nov. 2-3 at Raider Arena located in Niceville, Fla.

The Indians posted a 20-10 overall record and 9-4 finish in Region X last season under first-year head coach Jake Williams. In his second season, Williams has recruited hard and long — and is hoping to make a lot of noise in Region X.

The Indians fell 83-68 against the No. 1 Northwest Florida State team after leading at halftime. Dyshan Murphy scored 24 points and collected six rebounds.

The following day, the Indians took on Coastal Alabama and lost 90-80. Ahmad Rand recorded a double-double scoring 26 points and 12 rebounds in the game.

In the home opener Tuesday Nov. 6, the Indians defeated South Georgia State 80-72. Vince Cole recorded 24 points and collected seven rebounds. Two Indians had double-doubles with Kevin Williamson scoring 20 points and 10 rebounds. Ahmad Rand had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Against Walters State Friday Nov. 9 in Cartersville, Ga., the Indians fell 86-70. The following day, they defeated Motlow State 77-76 in overtime. Tez Collins led the Indians with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Ahmad Rand scored 18 points with 10 rebounds and had 10 blocked shots. Maliek Wilcox had eight points, six rebounds and six assists. Jeremiah Neubia had eight points and five rebounds and Thadd Middleton had eight points and four rebounds.

Salkehatchie was scheduled to host Combine Academy Tuesday Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. and travel to Georgia to face South Georgia Tech and Gordon State Nov. 16-17.

Lady Indians

The Lady Indians headed into their inaugural 2018-19 season under the leadership of Coach Glen Mayo.

In the season opener on the road against Fayetteville Tech, the Lady Indians lost a close game, 69-67. Xio’Lonzia Sales led with 14 points and four rebounds. Two players recorded double-doubles, including ShaKayla Gilliard with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Taighlor Solomon with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

In the home opener Tuesday Nov. 6 against Cape Fear, Salkehatchie lost 90-80 in a closely-fought contest. Zymbraya Corley led with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Traveling to Hillsborough College for the Chipola Classic Nov. 9-10, the Lady Indians fell to Hillsborough (65-53) and Roane State (77-58). Xio’Lonzia Sales led in game one with 15 points and five rebounds as well as game two with 14 points and five rebounds.

Next up for the Lady Indians will be Patrick Henry Wednesday Nov. 14 (home) at 5 p.m. They will travel to Kinston, N.C. on Saturday, Nov. 17 to take on Lenoir College, then return home Tuesday Nov. 20 against Johnston College in a 5 p.m. tip-off.