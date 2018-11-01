Camper destroyed in fire

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 11:02 am

A camper being used as a residence was destroyed in an evening fire in the 1100 block of Treu Street on Oct. 25. At 7:24 p.m., 9-1-1 operators received reports of the fire with the callers reporting the camper had flames coming from the inside. The first fire crew arrived to find the camper fully involved and a nearby pickup truck and several piles of stored materials also burning. Fire crews had the fire knocked down within 20 minutes, but were on the scene for two-and-one-half hours performing overhaul. The cause is under investigation by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. No one was at home when the fire occurred. No injuries were reported.