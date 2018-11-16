Business donates $7,000 to help Colleton’s animals

Dr. Cam Wills, D.C., has a soft spot for animals.

So soft that he recently donated $7,000 to the Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter.

“I thought for years about a way to give back to the community,” Wills said. Then the light bulb came on. He decided to put $50 for every new patient his business — Coastal Pain Management of Walterboro, North Charleston and Goose Creek — received. He established “Patients for Paws” which has now donated over $100,000 to local and Charleston-area animal rescue groups since 2008. This month, in addition to FoCCAS, the business donated $10,000 to the Charleston Animal Society.

“We also take a strong stance against animal abuse by donating rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of abusers,” he said. “We want to get the message out to stop animal cruelty, adopt more animals and increase donations to help homeless animals.

“In my opinion, animals tend to get the bottom of the barrel when it comes to local funding, so we want to help however we can.”

“Donations like Cam’s provide FoCCAS with the ability to continue our Spay Daze low-cost spay/neuter transport in partnership with SNAC and gives us the ability to care for animals that are in need of extra veterinary care,” said Sarah Miller of FoCCAS.

“It’s great to have businesses like Coastal Pain Care who are giving back to the community, and we appreciate all of their efforts to help the animals of Colleton County.”