Brandon Givens – Stateside, dedicated and determined

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 11:44 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Professional basketball player Brandon Givens, whose roots run deeply through the Ruffin community and echo through the halls of Colleton County High School (2005-06), is dedicated to helping teach youth about the game he loves so dearly. Givens spent a week this past summer volunteering to teach basketball skills during the Ruffin Community Vacation Bible School held at the BZS Community Center.

“I just want to teach basketball and tell kids about the importance of being a student-athlete first,” said Givens.

After a career that has taken him across several countries and through war-torn Iraq while controlled by Isis, Givens is back home and hoping to play stateside — and determined to instill the love of the game in the youth of his community.

In 2013, Givens, who stands at 6-foot-6, made headlines as the nation’s leading scorer, averaging 27.7 points per game for North Carolina Wesleyan College. His story — one of a small-town shooting guard who slept in a college locker room so he could get better by getting up during the night to take shots in the gym — is legendary.

After his high school career at Colleton County, Givens attended a prep school in Baltimore, Md., where he worked to become eligible with the NCAA Clearinghouse. Things were not easy for Givens however, and his path was not clear. After stops at Denmark Tech, the College of Southern Idaho, Jones Junior College in Mississippi and William Carey University, he finally landed at North Carolina Wesleyan College.

While at N.C. Wesleyan, Givens set school and conference records, becoming the first player to net more than 700 points in a single season, free throws (272) and attempts (343). He finished the season ranked third in school history for the most rebounds in a season (265) and was chosen to play in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division III All-Star game where he set a D-III All-Star game record with 43 points. Following his collegiate career, Givens played professionally with Basket Esch of Luxembourg, Germany. He has played in Bogota, South America, Spain, the Dominican Republic and the Middle East.

According to Givens, he hasn’t ruled out a career in coaching. But, as for now, he’s happy volunteering when he can and continuing his quest for a stateside career in the game he believes won’t end anytime soon for him.