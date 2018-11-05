Bishop from Uganda to speak Thursday
Bishop Joel Kakembo of Mt. Zion Church in Gayaza town, Uganda, will speak on Thursday Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. at Saints Center Ministry, 106 Colson St.
