Bishop from Africa to speak at Saints Center on Thursday
by The Press and Standard | November 7, 2018 3:28 pm
Bishop Joel Kakembo of Mt. Zion Church in Gayaza town, Uganda, Africa, will speak at Saints Center Ministries, 106 Colson St., on Thursday Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
