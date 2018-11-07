Sparta Live

Bishop from Africa to speak at Saints Center on Thursday

Bishop Joel Kakembo of Mt. Zion Church in Gayaza town, Uganda, Africa, will speak at Saints Center Ministries, 106 Colson St., on Thursday Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

