Birth Announcement | Leah Claire Pierce

Charlie and Moya Pierce of Walterboro announce the birth of a daughter, Leah Claire Pierce, on Oct. 22 in Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. She weighed eight pounds, four ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Joe Hamilton and Donna Hamilton of Walterboro.

Maternal great-grandparents are the late Jerome Bryan of Walterboro, the late Odessa Bryan of Walterboro, the late Robert Hamilton Jr. of Elizabethtown, N.C., and the late Margaret French of Elizabethtown, N.C.

Paternal grandparents are Rodger Pierce of Walterboro and the late Katherine Breland.

Paternal great-grandparents are George Pierce of Walterboro, the late Ann Pierce of Walterboro, Joe and Katherine Bull of Georgetown, the late Cranny Boensch of Walterboro and Annelle Boensch of Walterboro.

The baby has two siblings: Baines, who is 7, and Baylor, who is 4.