Birth Announcement | Leah Claire Pierce
by The Press and Standard | November 17, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 11:50 am
Charlie and Moya Pierce of Walterboro announce the birth of a daughter, Leah Claire Pierce, on Oct. 22 in Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. She weighed eight pounds, four ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joe Hamilton and Donna Hamilton of Walterboro.
Maternal great-grandparents are the late Jerome Bryan of Walterboro, the late Odessa Bryan of Walterboro, the late Robert Hamilton Jr. of Elizabethtown, N.C., and the late Margaret French of Elizabethtown, N.C.
Paternal grandparents are Rodger Pierce of Walterboro and the late Katherine Breland.
Paternal great-grandparents are George Pierce of Walterboro, the late Ann Pierce of Walterboro, Joe and Katherine Bull of Georgetown, the late Cranny Boensch of Walterboro and Annelle Boensch of Walterboro.
The baby has two siblings: Baines, who is 7, and Baylor, who is 4.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.