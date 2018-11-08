Bicyclist killed on Bells Highway

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 10:46 am

A man riding a bicycle in the 1900 block of Bells Highway Nov. 2 at approximately 7 p.m. was struck and killed.

Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter said he and Deputy Coroner Wayne Walker were able to identify the victim as Pablo Antonio Izmatlacua, 39, of Walterboro.

An autopsy conducted at the forensic unit of Colleton Medical Center resulted in Carter citing blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

Izmatlacua, wearing dark clothing and riding a dark-colored bicycle, was near the intersection of Bells Highway and Cycle Road when he entered the east-bound lanes and was struck by one vehicle, fell to the pavement and was then run over by a second vehicle.

The bicyclist was treated at the scene by Colleton County Fire-Rescue paramedics and then transported to Colleton Medical Center where a C.A.R.E Flight medical helicopter was waiting to rush him to the Trauma Unit at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The man died in the helicopter while on the way to North Charleston.