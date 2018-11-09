Belk holds annual Charity Days

The Walterboro Belk held its annual Charity Days last Saturday at the store on Bells Highway. Store Manager Shontay Smalls, right, and Barbara Carelock of Colleton Preparatory Academy welcomed shoppers to the store. Other charities benefitting this year include the Elks Lodge #1988 of Walterboro, Bedon Baptist Church and the United Daughters of the Confederacy.