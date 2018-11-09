Basketball yoga

Move over Kareem, Phil Jackson and LeBron James, The Indians are coming!!!! Flexible, strong and focused.

Skeptics may ask: Why yoga and mindfulness?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Legendary global icon, New York Times, bestselling author, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and recent Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient was a pioneer in adding the practice of yoga to his regimen.

Phil Jackson: When he began coaching the Chicago Bulls (and later the Los Angeles Lakers) Jackson said he used the philosophies of yoga and mindfulness to help build both teams, before every game. He explained the practice helped build mental strength, composure under pressure and the ability to re-set the body/mind on and off the court.

The Miami Herald reported that LeBron James credits his remarkable stamina to yoga. The secret to his endurance is yoga? Arguably the most well-conditioned professional basketball player in the world? Yoga?

If these incredible men and successful teams aren’t enough to convince you of the efficacy and benefits of yoga and mindfulness, the Salk yoga and mindfulness program may.

Through donations and contributions from yoga supporters in Charleston, Colleton, Horry and Georgetown counties, a state-of-the-art program has been established at Salk’s campus.

USC-Salk’s yoga and mindfulness program has been a collaboration of faith, love and support — from the coastal communities financial support to USC’s main campus in Columbia to Dr. C. Bryan Love, interim associate dean for academic affairs /associate professor of English; Jane Brewer, USC-Salk athletic director/Title IX coordinator; Sheila Smoak, administrative assistant to the director of the Walterboro Campus; Coach Jake Williams, Assistant Coaches Eric Simpkin and Koy Garmrath.

“All are progressive thinking, value-driven leaders fostering this participatory and diverse yoga and mindfulness education for the community. And Salk’s not only providing this yoga boon to the basketball team — locals and students have a class just for themselves on Tuesday mornings,” said instructor Lisa Rosof.

USC-Salk men’s basketball Coach Williams said, “The new yoga and mindfulness program has been great for the team’s bodies and minds. We use it for recovery as well.” He has challenged the Indians to excel with this “sacred, centering” game plan.

How’s it working for the individual players? Team member Jeremiah Neubia said, “It helps relieve stress, determine things about yourself. It also helps increase flexibility.”

Teammate Ahmad Rand, said, “I like it a lot. I took it before but didn’t take it seriously. It makes me loose.”

“It’s great, very peaceful. In training we work their bodies pretty hard, so the stretching is good for them,” said Coach Garmrath.

Rosof, an adjunct psychology instructor and certified yoga therapist also in private practice at Walterboro Counseling and Yoga, was the inspiration, co-fundraiser and current primary instructor for the yoga and mindfulness program. Rosof says she is “driven to bring rich opportunities and advancement through yoga and mindfulness to all.”

The Indians’ first game was Nov. 2 in Niceville, Fla. The first home game was Nov. 6.

For more information on The Indians contact Coach Williams at (615) 557-4815.

To register for USC-Salk yoga classes contact Sheila Smoak, (843) 782-6300. For information on the yoga and mindfulness program, visit Rosof through the website at www.walterborocounseling.com.