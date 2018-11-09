Author wants info on Mrs. Sloan’s dance school

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 11:33 am

Pat McNeely of Columbia is completing a book by the late Rachel Haynie on Mrs. Sloan’s Dancing School in Columbia. Mrs. Sloan taught dancing in Columbia from 1914 through the late 1980s. In the 1950s, she taught in Walterboro (pictured above.) McNeely is seeking anyone from Walterboro who remembers Mrs. Sloan’s class and is willing to give written memories and/or pictures for the book. Information can be emailed to editor@lowcountry.com or called in to Katrena McCall at The Press and Standard, 843-549-2586.