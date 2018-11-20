At the Veterans Day Parade
by The Press and Standard | November 20, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 10:06 am
Mike Menendez, who resides at the Veteran’s Victory Home, rode with Library Director Carl Coffin, right, with the Colleton County Mobile Library during the Nov. 10 Veterans Day Parade. “I was blessed to have a local veteran accompany me,” Coffin said.
