Arson suspected in house fire

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 2:10 pm

Investigators suspect that a Hendersonville Highway residence was set on fire the evening of Nov. 20 to hide evidence of a break-in.

Members of Colleton County Fire-Rescue were sent to the vacant single-story home at 6:02 p.m., after a passerby called the emergency dispatch center reporting flames coming from the building.

The first fire units on the scene found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the home.

Firefighters forced open the front door and deployed two hand lines to attack the flames. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames to the home’s front rooms but the interior sustained heavy damage.

Water to battle the flames and conduct the overhaul was provided by water tenders.

Fire crews were on the scene for over two hours.

While completing his initial scene assessment, the battalion chief discovered the rear door of the residence had been forced open and was damaged.

A separate garage also had damage to the lock and appeared as if someone attempted to force entry into the building.

Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the possible burglary and intentionally set fire.

The SLED Arson Unit was also notified and sent arson investigators to Hendersonville to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in and/or arson are asked to call the SLED Arson Hotline at 1-800-922-7766, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211 or Fire-Rescue Headquarters at (843) 539-1960.