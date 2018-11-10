Annual Empty Bowls soup meals to be Tuesday

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 10:53 am

On Tuesday Nov. 13 will be the annual Lowcountry Empty Bowls soup lunch and supper.

Trinity Hall at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church at 925 S. Jefferies Boulevard in Walterboro will again host the event to raise funds for local food banks. This year, due to the construction project at the Colleton Civic Center (old Hampton Street school) which halted bowl making, there will be just two meals, both on Tuesday Nov. 13. A soup lunch will be served from 12 noon-1:30 p.m. and the supper seating will be from 5:30-7 p.m.

Tickets for each event are $10 and are available at the Colleton County Museum, the Old Bank Christmas Shop & Bakery, Washington Street Antiques, the churches involved and at the door at the events.

A ticket buys a hand-made pottery bowl, the opportunity to enjoy an array of homemade soups, and talk and laughter shared with your neighbors. Those who can’t stay, may choose a bowl and a soup to go. Door prizes will be awarded.

All proceeds from the event are donated to the church food banks located in Colleton County.

“At the start of the holiday season it is good to get together and do something meaningful for people in our community,” said Karla Daddieco.

Colleton County potters (mostly amateurs) meet in the Roger Burris Studio, Room 207, at the Colleton Civic Center to make the bowls for the annual soup events. All the bowls, as well as the materials to make and glaze them, are donated by the participants.

This year, Debbie Appleby, a potter from Cottageville whose work is displayed at the S.C. Artisans Center, made most of the bowls for the Empty Bowls soup events. A group of volunteers painted and glazed the bowls.

“A special thank you goes out to Debbie who has made it possible for us to provide a fine selection of bowls this year too despite the disruption in our weekly bowl-making activities!” said Daddieco. “Thanks are also owed to the Colleton Civic Center, which has supported Lowcountry Empty Bowls since its inception. Another thank you goes to the volunteer cooks from the local churches, schools and fraternal organizations who prepare and serve the soups, breads and desserts.”