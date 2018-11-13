Andy Carroll | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | November 13, 2018 8:41 am
Andy Carroll
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
COLUMBIA – Mr. Andy Christopher Carroll, age 53, entered into rest at his home in Columbia Monday evening, November 5, 2018.
Born August 7, 1965, in El Paso, Texas, he was a son of Mr. Jimmy Gilmore Carroll, Sr. and Mrs. Brenda Muckenfuss Carroll.
Funeral services were conducted 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 10, 2018, from Ravenel First Baptist Church, 5987 Highway 165, Ravenel. The Reverend Naveen Balakrishnan officiating. Interment followed in the churchyard.
