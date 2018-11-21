All-Star Cheerleaders take first in competition

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County All-Star Cheerleading competed in the Lowcountry Cheerleading League Annual End-of-Season competition held Saturday Nov. 17. Of 10 participating counties with four squads each, only the top-four teams from each division were selected for the final competition.

Divided into four age divisions that include the Pups (5-6), Small Fry (7-8), Pee Wee (9-10) and the Midgets (11-12), Colleton County had two teams bring home a first-place finish. The Colleton County All-Star Pups and Pee Wee’s both placed first in their respective divisions, while the Small Fry finished in third place. Both the Pups and the Pee Wee’s were coached and choreographed by cheer commissioner Donna “Mona” Grant, while Kenitra Holmes Elmore headed up the Small Fry squad.

“All four squads worked really hard,” said Grant.

Small Fry participants included Aurora Ambrose, Alex Ambrose, Angel Garden, Teighlor Stephens, Aurionna Varner, Kendra Daniels, Sara Garcia, Tatiana Pinkney, Chelsea Koon, Kai Ford and Nevaeh Koger.

The Pee Wee roster included Kristy Washington, Brooklyn Holmes, JhyRicka Brown, Aidan Risher, Demetria Jones, Nosaj Price, Zaniya Kinsey Martin, Tasca Rivers, Keynasha Manigo, Timiyah Behling, Samauriah Breland and Shayna Johnson.

The Pups competing on Saturday included London Jackson, Taloure Gethers and Nyla Cruz.

Registration for the upcoming season will begin in February 2019. For more information contact Grant at 843-593-4766.