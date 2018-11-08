Active, retired military can get free tickets to Hunley this weekend.

Friends of the Hunley is celebrating Veterans’ Day all weekend by offering free tickets to all active and retired military personnel. The free tickets for our armed services will be available both Saturday Nov. 10 from 10-5 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 11 from 12-5 p.m. Active servicemen and women and veterans will need to show identification for free access to see the world’s first successful combat submarine and artifacts found onboard. The Hunley attraction also has 7500 square feet of new, interactive exhibit space.

“We are strong supporters of our armed services and regularly look for ways to say thank you for all they do. We are delighted to offer the tickets completely free this weekend in honor of Veterans’ Day as a small token of our gratitude for their sacrifice and courage,” said Kellen Correia, Executive Director of Friends of the Hunley.

The Hunley Project

On the evening of February 17, 1864, the H. L. Hunley became the world’s first successful combat submarine by sinking the USS Housatonic. After signaling to shore that the mission had been accomplished, the submarine and her crew of eight mysteriously vanished. Lost at sea for over a century, the Hunley was located in 1995 by Clive Cussler’s National Underwater and Marine Agency (NUMA). The innovative hand-cranked vessel was raised in 2000 and delivered to the Warren Lasch Conservation Center, where an international team of scientists are at work to conserve the submarine for future generations and piece together clues to solve the mystery of her disappearance. The Hunley Project is conducted through a partnership with the Clemson University Restoration Institute, South Carolina Hunley Commission, Naval History and Heritage Command, Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment/Naval Base Museum Authority, and Friends of the Hunley.