ACE Basin Growers coming to town on Tuesday

Last Updated: November 8, 2018 at 5:20 pm

The Orangeburg-based ACE Basin Growers will visit the Colleton County Museum and Farmer’s Market on Tuesday Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. to introduce itself to Colleton County’s farmers.

The group was organized with the understanding that to sell successfully on the wholesale market, goods must be properly handled, packaged and labeled.

It provides assistance in that process by offering recommendations on processes, connection to packaging suppliers, and grants to help with the purchase of packaging and labels.

Those interested in attending are asked to go on ACE Basin Growers Facebook page and sign up under events.

The group also plans to return to the museum and farmers market on Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. for a program on farm planning for specialty crops.