Wood Road paving to be completed this week
by The Press and Standard | October 25, 2018 8:28 am
Resurfacing work is close to completion on Wood Road in Colleton County. SCDOT and a contractor crew with C.R. Jackson, Inc. say the newly repaved area of the road stretches 3,107 feet or half a mile. Crews have also widened both sides of the road by two feet, bringing it now to 12 feet wide.
The project is expected to be completed today.
No comments yet.
