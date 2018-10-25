Wood Road paving to be completed this week

Resurfacing work is close to completion on Wood Road in Colleton County. SCDOT and a contractor crew with C.R. Jackson, Inc. say the newly repaved area of the road stretches 3,107 feet or half a mile. Crews have also widened both sides of the road by two feet, bringing it now to 12 feet wide.

The project is expected to be completed today.