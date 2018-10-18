Woman severely injured in fall from ATV on Nunuville Road

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 10:45 am

A 23-year-old female received multiple traumatic injuries and a head injury following an ATV accident in the 500 block of Nunuville Road Saturday Oct. 13 at 4:12 a.m.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office, but the female patient came off the ATV and landed on the pavement.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office report said a man was driving down the road behind two four-wheelers, traveling at speeds up to 55 mph. He saw a woman standing up on the back of one of the four-wheelers, waving her arms.

She then fell off, rolling down the road to the front of a residence. He called 911.

Firefighter-Paramedics found the woman semi-conscious. She was quickly treated at the scene and transported by ambulance to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center. When deputies attempted to talk to her, she was “mostly unresponsive.” She was transferred to the C.A.R.E. Flight crew, then flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

The incident is on film from a camera on the property and has been placed into evidence.