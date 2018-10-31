West honored in selection to 2018 Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl

Last Updated: October 30, 2018 at 2:34 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County Cougar offensive lineman, Lane West (6’2,” 320), has been named on the roster for the 2018 Touchstone Energy Cooperative North-South Bowl to be held Saturday Dec. 15 at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Kick-off is slated for noon in Conway.

The mission of the North-South game is to create a memorable and rewarding week for the best high school football players and coaches in South Carolina, while enjoying a week of hospitality in Myrtle Beach. The selection process is conducted by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association and the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association. To be considered for selection, players must first be recommended by their high school coach to the selection committee.

“Coaches reviewed nearly 450 recommendations in a meeting in Columbia to select the 88 players — 44 players on the South squad and 44 players on the North — who will make up this year’s roster for the all-star high school football game,” said Keith Richardson, co-coordinator of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl. “We’re really excited about the players selected this year. Not only are they outstanding athletes, they’re also young men of character.”

West will play on the South squad, which will be coached by Dwayne Garrick (Barnwell High School). Assistant coaches include Tom Knotts (Dutch Fork), Chad Leaphart (Gilbert), Anthony Sterling (Burke), Mitch Strange (Chapin) and David Smith (Pelion).

“I am very proud of Lane for his selection to the North-South team,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “He has been good all year, and this is a great example of how hard work can pay off. He has invested the time and effort in the weight room, especially working his way back from surgery in the off-season. His play and ability have helped him become an excellent player on the field, but his leadership, his commitment, have helped him become an even better young man beyond football.”

All-Star players will arrive in Myrtle Beach on Sunday Dec. 9th and will begin a week-long practice and activity schedule like a college bowl schedule. “The players have a great time at Myrtle Beach during the week,” said Keith Richardson, the North South Game director. “They work hard during the day, but they have a lot of fun when they are not on the football field. They eat at great restaurants, stay at ocean-front hotels and enjoy off the field activities they can only experience at Myrtle Beach.”

The North-South game, which began in 1947, is made possible through a joint effort of the state’s electric cooperatives and the S.C. Coaches Association. South Carolina’s electric cooperatives provide power to more than 1.3 million citizens, while the state’s coaches association has more than 5,000 members and has organized the North-South game since the first contest in 1947.

Proceeds from the North-South All-Star Game go to the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association Scholarship Fund to benefit the children of the state’s athletic coaches. Children of coaches in all sports and at all levels of coaching have been recipients of these scholarships.