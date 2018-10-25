Weekend wrecks clog I-95

Last Updated: October 24, 2018 at 9:38 am

The Oct. 21 accident above was one of two weekend crashes that shut down I-95 traffic. Safety forces were called to the northbound lanes near the 49-mile marker at 3:56 p.m. on Oct. 21 to handle a four-vehicle accident. The traffic slowed down for an unknown reason and a vehicle struck the rear of a small utility trailer twice, dislodging the trailer. The trailer overturned on the highway. A Ford pickup truck was also struck in the rear by a Jeep, causing the Jeep to overturn. No one was injured in any of the vehicles. The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident fled the scene. Emergency crews were able to get traffic to pass on the right shoulder to slowly get traffic moving. Another crash on Oct. 20 at 3:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the 62-mile marker clogged traffic for hours. A car left the highway and hit a tree. As the traffic backed up from that accident, a dual trailer semi FedEx truck jack-knifed and struck a GMC Yukon. The FedEx truck slid sideways and blocked the entire northbound side. Colleton County Fire-Rescue transported one person with minor injuries. For about two hours traffic was detoured onto McLeod Road while work progressed to get one lane open.