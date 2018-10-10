Ware honored on Senior Night for Lady Hawk Tennis

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:07 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lady Hawks split games last week earning a 7-2 win over Colleton County High School Thursday Oct. 4 and taking a 6-3 loss to Palmetto Christian at home. Colleton Prep was defeated 6-3 in a junior varsity match against Orangeburg Prep Wednesday Oct. 3.

Senior Meredith Ware was honored during a pre-game ceremony held prior to the win over Colleton County. Ware has played in the No. 1 slot and served as captain since her eighth-grade season. She was named All-Lowcountry Tennis and Most Valuable Player each of the past five years. She was selected All-Region in her 8-10th grade years and was named SCISA IV-AA Player of the Year for 2017.

“The girls played well against OP, but couldn’t pull out the team win,” said Coach Becky Hooker. “Rianna and Becca were strong in both their matches, and Gracie played a close, tough match as well that could have gone either way. We earned the win against CCHS on Senior Night, with everyone winning their singles matches. We were then able to let our younger players get some valuable match experience in doubles, and I was proud of all their efforts.

“We also recognized Meredith Ware in her last home match,” said Hooker. “She has been on the CPA tennis team for seven years and has been a great representative for CPA on the tennis court and a leader for the program. She will definitely be missed next year — both on and off the court.

“We have our final match next week and look to finish out our regular season strong and begin preparing for playoffs,” said Hooker.

In results:

Colleton Prep 3,

Palmetto Christian 6 – Oct. 1

Singles

Meredith Ware (CP) def Emily Shaw (PCA) 6-2, 6-1

Gabi Noce (PCA) def Rianna Bailey (CPA) 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Becca Martin (CPA) def Ellaree Eates (PCA) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

Avery Jimenez (PCA) def Sidney Bailey (CPA) 6-4, 6-4

Morgan Kammer (PCA) def Kaylee Spears (CPA) 6-0, 6-0

Abigail Norman (PCA) def Gracie Bishop(CPA) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Ware/ Bailey (CPA) def Shaw/ Noce (PCA) 9-7

Eates/ Jimenez (PCA) def Martin/ S Bailey (CPA) 8-4

Kammer / Norman (PCA) def Bishop/ Spears (CPA) 8-1

Colleton Prep 3,

Orangeburg Prep 6 – Oct. 3

Singles

Rianna Bailey (CPA) def Cate Williams (OP) 6-4, 6-1

Becca Martin (CPA) def JoAnna Hinds (OP) 6-2, 6-0

Natalia Judge (OP) def Sidney Bailey (CPA) 6-1, 6-1

Paige Hewitt (OP) def Kaylee Spears (CPA) 6-3, 6-1

Chrysanthe Green (OP) def Gracie Bishop (CPA) 6-4, 3-6, 10-5

Lane Inabinett (OP) def Anne Hatcher White (CPA) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Martin/ R Bailey (CPA) def Williams/ Hinds (OP) 8-1

Judge / Hewitt (OP) def Spears / S Bailey (CPA) 8-3

Inabinett/ Green (OP) def White / Bishop (CPA) 8-1

Colleton Prep 7,

Colleton County High 2 – Oct. 4

Singles

#1 Meredith Ware (CPA) def Megan Dewitt (CCHS) 6-1, 6-1

#2 Riana Bailey (CPA) def Emma Kate Bell (CCHS) 6-1, 6-0

#3 Becca Martin (CPA) def Abigail Lee (CCHS) 6-0, 6-4

#4 Sidney Bailey (CPA) def Kendall Bell (CCHS) 6-2, 6-2

#5 Kaylee Spears (CPA) def Rush Blackshear (CCHS) 6-3, 6-4

#6 Gracie Bishop (CPA) def Lo’vea Goodwin (CCHS) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

#1 Ware/ Martin (CPA) def Dewitt / Lee (CCHS) 8-3

#2 E. Bell / Cooper Corbett def Bishop/ Ann Hatcher White (CPA) 8-7 (2)

#3 Jasmine Williams/ Zahara Ellison (CCHS) def Makayla Odum/ Reese Carelock (CPA) 8-1