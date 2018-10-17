War Hawks need to win Friday to secure playoff spot

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton Prep put up a solid fight against Region II-AA Hilton Head Christian last Friday during homecoming festivities, but the War Hawks lost 15-7 against the non-region Eagles in a defensive battle.

Gabe Barnes led the Hawks with 117 yards on the ground and a touchdown to his credit. Jordan Crosby had 77 passing yards and 28 yards rushing at quarterback and scored.

The War Hawks scored in the opening series on a quarterback keeper by Jordan Crosby (Connor McMillan, kick) to take a 7-0 lead. With 2:19 remaining in the first quarter, the Eagles answered following an interception, but the two-point conversion failed, leaving CPA on top 8-6. Hilton Head scored again with 30 seconds left in the first half (kick failed) to take a 12-7 lead.

CPA’s Jason Dennis led off the second half with back-to-back tackles for loss, but both teams fell silent on the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Eagles added a field goal with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter to give them a 15-7 cushion. Connor Morris had back-to-back receptions and Drew Murdaugh had a long run to set the stage for a Gabe Barnes’ touchdown run (kick failed) to put the War Hawks within striking distance, 15-13, with 1:50 left in the game. Miscues with 1:14 on the clock caused a CPA fumble, recovered by the Eagles to end the War Hawks’ come-from-behind bid.

“We played hard against a very good opponent,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “They have put up a lot of points on everyone they’ve played. If you told me they’d score 15, I would’ve said we won. We did a great job of not giving up and the kids showed character driving the ball down the field to score late in the game. We just came up one two-point conversion short. It was a heck of a football game.”

CPA remains alive for the SCISA playoffs, but is in a must-win situation against Northside Christian (1-6, 0-2) Friday evening at home on Senior Night. “We just have to take care of business in this last region game Friday evening,” said Gorrell.