War Hawks earn win over John Paul II

Last Updated: October 30, 2018 at 2:32 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep War Hawks earned a 14-6 win over non-region opponent John Paul II on the road Friday evening to close out the regular season.

The War Hawks finished 5-5 and 2-3 in Region II-A.

They will advance into the SCISA Lower-State Playoff bracket as the No. 3 seed and will travel to Carolina Academy (6-3, 3-1), seeded in the No. 2 spot, for the opening round of playoff action Friday Nov. 2.

In Friday’s win over John Paul II, Drew Murdaugh recorded 93 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Connor McMillan followed with 66-yards rushing.

Hunter Hudson had 12 tackles in the game, while Jacob Breland had eight tackles.

Riley Smoak intercepted a John Paul II pass.

“It was an awesome win for our guys,” said Coach Rob Gorrell.

“We talked all week about how we need to put wins together back-to-back.

“Our kids have battled all year, so it was good to see them get a win against such a good John Paul II team.

“On offense, we did a good job being patient and popped a few big plays,” said Gorrell. On defense, the line and linebackers played great again, only allowing six points.

“We must get better in the back half with tackling and making plays on the ball. We will work to clean that up this week.”