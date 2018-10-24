War Hawks earn region win over Northside Christian

Last Updated: October 23, 2018 at 4:06 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity football team finished the Region II-A schedule Friday evening with a dominating 34-6 win over Northside Christian Academy at home.

The War Hawks are now 4-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play. They have one non-region road game on their regular season schedule remaining against John Paul II on Friday Oct. 26.

Quarterback, Jordan Crosby was 5-8 in passing for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Gabe Barnes rushed for 117 yards and Drew Murdaugh had 64 yards of rushing and scored two touchdowns for CPA. Connor McMillan added 50 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown along with first-year player Connor Morris, who recorded 30 receiving yards and a touchdown. Dylan Kinard added a rushing touchdown for Colleton Prep.

“I was very happy to send our seniors out on top in what was probably their last home game, unless something crazy happens to the higher seeds in the playoffs,” said Coach Rob Gorrell following the win over Northside Christian. “I thought we dominated the game from the opening possession with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Crosby to Connor Morris. Connor is becoming a big weapon in just his first year of football.”

“Our defense played very well, like they have all year,” said Gorrell. “It was good to see the offense score some points. We did a good job finishing off drives. We’ve done a good job of moving the ball all season but haven’t always been able to convert that into points.

“We are definitely trending in the right direction,” said Gorrell. “We have all our guys back healthy and that’s given the kids a lot of confidence. Even though we don’t have a region game this week, our guys are fired up to go back to a very good John Paul team, that we lost a heartbreaker to in double-overtime last season — so, we’ll be ready to roll.”

Friday’s victory over Northside Christian sets CPA up for a playoff spot — now, they will wait for the results from other region contests set to be played Friday evening to determine seeding. “We did what we had to do,” said Gorrell regarding making the playoffs. “There’re a few different scenarios. If one, or both, Dorchester Academy and Spartanburg Christian Academy lose, then we are the No. 3 seed.

“Our upcoming game against St. John’s gives us a good opportunity to get some momentum going into playoffs,” he said. “We’ve played a very tough schedule and have had some very close calls. This group can make some noise in the playoffs behind the strong leadership of our seniors.”