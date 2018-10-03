Walterboro SCE&G office to close Friday

Effective Oct. 5, SCE&G will permanently close its business office in Walterboro, as well as Barnwell, Florence, Johnston, Lexington, Hampton, Holly Hill, Hollywood and Mt. Pleasant. Customers will continue to have alternate payment options in person at other SCE&G-authorized payment agencies, online and by mail.

Lower customer traffic, as well as a continued commitment to operational and cost efficiencies, led to the decision to close these offices.

“While we continue to see a significant shift toward online service and a corresponding reduction in foot traffic at our local offices, we recognize the need for some customers to do business with us in person, particularly as it relates to cash payments,” said SCE&G vice president of customer service Sam Dozier. “With a network of authorized payment locations throughout the communities we serve, including all Walmart stores in South Carolina, we expect this transition to have a minimal impact on the level of service we provide.”

SCE&G will make opportunities within the company available to the 16 employees affected by the office closures.

“We appreciate the contributions and the quality of service our employees have provided over the years in these local offices, and we are committed to making this a smooth transition for all of them, as well as our customers,” said Dozier.

Customers can conduct business with SCE&G by going to www.sceg.com or calling customer service at 800-251-7234. Walterboro customers still can pay bills in person at the following payment locations: Piggly Wiggly, 5583 Memorial Blvd., St. George; Town of Ehrhardt, 13707 Broxton Bridge Rd., Ehrhardt; and Walmart, 2110 Bells Hwy., Walterboro.