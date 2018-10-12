Walterboro police hire new advocate

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:21 am

Shatoya Gray is settling into her role as Walterboro Police Department’s new victims’ advocate.

Gray previously spent a little over six-and-one-half years serving as a 911 dispatcher for the Walterboro Police Department and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

A Walterboro resident, Gray is in the process of obtaining a bachelors degree in Criminal Justice, coursework she expects to complete in 2019.

Police Chief Wade Marvin said, “Her work ethic and training make her a great addition to our team.”

Gray joins the department just as the command officers have implemented a Support Service Division that will include training, evidence, community services, code enforcement and victim services.

“I am excited about joining the police department as the victims’ advocate,” Gray said. “I have lived in Walterboro most of my life and I am here to help. I’m here to be a voice for someone who feels like they do not have one. I’m here to offer support and resources to victims.”

Gray was hired to fill the vacancy caused when former Victims’ Advocate Denise Pinckney took a similar position with the Yemassee Police Department. She spent 19 years with the city department, 11 of those years as the police department’s victims’ advocate.

“Denise had a heart for our victims and served our department faithfully,” Marvin said. “We are excited for her on her new journey with the Yemassee Police Department.”