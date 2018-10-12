Voter registration deadline extended to next Wednesday

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 11:54 am

A 10-day extension to register to vote in South Carolina’s Nov. 6 General Election has been implemented.

Residents throughout the state now have until Oct. 17 to register to vote.

The 10-day extension was necessary to protect the voting rights of South Carolina residents due to the widespread impact of Hurricane Florence, according to Chris Whitmore of the South Carolina Election Commission. Many citizens have been displaced and are struggling to recover, and many county voter registration offices were closed for considerable periods of time.

There are many ways to register in South Carolina.

• Register online at scVOTES.org. A South Carolina driver’s license or Department of Motor Vehicles’ ID card is required.

• Register using the My scVOTES mobile app, available in the Apple and Google Play stores. A driver’s license or DMV ID card is required.

• Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.org. Complete it and return the form to the county voter registration office.

That can be accomplished in three ways:

By fax. It must be received before midnight on Oct. 17. The Colleton County voter registration office’s fax number is 843-549-4812.

By email attachment. It must be received before midnight on Oct. 17. The local office’s email voterregistration@colletoncounty.org

By mail it must be postmarked by Oct. 17. The office’s mailing address is Colleton County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, P.O. Box 97, Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

Finally, those interested in voting can also register at the Colleton County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 2471 Jefferies Highway. In office registrations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.