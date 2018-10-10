Vehicles collide at Bells and Lodge highways

A collision at the intersection of Bells and Lodge highways resulted in minor injuries to one driver and a major mess.

A van and mini-van met in the intersection at 6:59 p.m. on Oct 6. Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel arriving on the scene found the work van overturned in the intersection, blocking two lanes of traffic. The mini-van went off the roadway and struck the corner of a building, punching through the cement block wall.

The driver of the van suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was unable to exit the vehicle. Firefighters removed the van’s windshield to extricate the driver and transported him to Colleton Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the mini-van was uninjured. The intersection was partially blocked for about an hour.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.