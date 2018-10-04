Two killed in weekend crashes

Last Updated: October 3, 2018 at 10:00 am

Two Walterboro area men died in two separate Sept. 29 accidents that went undiscovered for hours.

According to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey, James Moore Sr., 56, of 134 Lemon Road was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in the 1200 block of Academy Road on the evening of Sept. 29.

Harvey said that a cervical spine injury was listed as the cause of death.

Harvey also reports that Marcus Colleton, 24, of 501 Sixth St., died from a head injury in a crash on Mount Carmel Road the morning of Sept. 29. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were sent to Mount Carmel Road at Can City Road at 7:26 a.m. on Saturday after the one-vehicle crash that claimed Colleton’s life was discovered.

The first fire-rescue units at the scene reported finding the driver inside the vehicle with no signs of life.

Lance Corporal David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said an investigation of the crash determined that Colleton was driving his 2007 Lexus west on Mount Carmel Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and hit a ditch.

According to Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy, the car’s engine was cold, leading him to believe that the accident occurred sometime during the night and was undiscovered until daybreak.

The other single-car crash claimed the life of Moore on Academy Road, west of Winchester Drive, on the evening of Sept. 29.

Safety forces were called to the crash scene at 10:09 p.m. after a man spotted a headlight on near the woods.

He found an overturned pickup truck in the driveway to the Palmetto Hut. As he searched the scene, the man located Moore’s body in the woods, approximately 50 feet from the truck.

Once again, McRoy reported, the truck’s engine was cold to the touch. The accident evidently occurred earlier in the evening but was not discovered on the dead end road until 10 p.m., he said.

Jones said it appeared that Moore’s Toyota pickup truck went off the right side of the roadway and overturned.