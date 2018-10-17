Trunk or Treat planned Friday Oct. 26

Last Updated: September 28, 2018 at 11:55 am

Trunk or Treat in UNITY will be held Friday Oct. 26 at the Welch Creek Civic Center, 3323 Sidneys Rd., at 6 p.m. Activities include best decorated trunk contest, best costume contest, pumpkin bowling, Halloween bingo, mummy wrap and more. For information or to reserve a trunk, call Chakieria Allen, 843-217-2196.