Trash pick up to be delayed today
by The Press and Standard | October 25, 2018 8:12 am
For City of Walterboro residential sanitation customers on a Monday-Thursday collection route, pick up will be delayed on Thursday, October 25th. Trash will be collected either late Thursday afternoon or Friday morning. Residential customers on a Tuesday-Friday collection cycle will be picked up as normal on Friday.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.