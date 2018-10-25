Sparta Live

Trash pick up to be delayed today

by | October 25, 2018 8:12 am

For City of Walterboro residential sanitation customers on a Monday-Thursday collection route, pick up will be delayed on Thursday, October 25th.  Trash will be collected either late Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.  Residential customers on a Tuesday-Friday collection cycle will be picked up as normal on Friday.

